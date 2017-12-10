Maidenhead choir gives early Christmas present to Sequela Foundation

A charity helping people with conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis has been given an early Christmas present by a Maidenhead choir.

Anke Heley, chairman of the Sequela Foundation, was at St Mark’s Methodist Church, in Allenby Road, to pick up a donation of £850 towards the organisation’s services, which include massage therapies and networking sessions.

The handover, on Tuesday, November 28, saw the Tuesday Singers donate their proceeds from two concerts this year.

Choir member Janet Martin said: “One of our members had to leave the choir after many years because she had Parkinson’s.

“She found the Sequela Foundation and found them to be an amazing place to go to, so we thought it would be a fan-tastic charity to support.”

Visit www.tuesday-singers.org.uk or www.

sequelafoundation.org to find out more.