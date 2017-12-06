Anguilla minister visits Maidenhead pupils fundraising for Hurricane Irma victims

The government of a Caribbean island devastated by Hurricane Irma has personally thanked the children of a Maidenhead school for their fundraising efforts following the disaster.

Cora Richardson-Hodge, the island’s minister for home affairs, was at St Mary’s Primary School, in Cookham Road, on Thursday, November 23.

The politician, who is responsible for the British overseas territory’s education, took time out from meetings in London to visit the pupils, who are due to start a week of activities in aid of the country on Monday.

All money collected will go towards rebuilding the island’s Morris Vanterpool Primary School, which was destroyed in September’s storm, just months after celebrating its 50th year.

Mrs Richardson-Hodge said: “While I was in the UK I found out a number of children from Anguilla have attended St Mary’s in the past and that the children had heard about the devastation and wanted to do something to support the people and children of Anguilla.

“I thought it was important to come and meet these children and understand what they wanted to do – they have been wonderful.”