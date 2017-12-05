Buggies lead the way at Maidenhead Parkrun

Pacemaking parents showed that having children to look after doesn’t need to be a barrier to exercising during the Maidenhead Parkrun.

Saturday’s event saw 10 pacesetters tackle the 5km route at Braywick Park while pushing their children in running buggies.

Altwood resident Wendy Rumble was one of the parents who got involved to show that people can exercise with their children.

She navigated the course while pushing her daughters Lila, five, and Heidi, two, in a double buggy.

She said: “We believe it was the first time in the UK that an event like this has been held and hopefully it will encourage parents to get out running with their children.

“Once you have children you can get quite trapped and feel like you can’t get out and exercise.”

Wendy is part of the Buggy Squad which organises free running sessions every Thursday morning in Maidenhead.

Email buggysquad@gmail.com for information.