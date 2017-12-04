Flats completed at former site of Elva Lodge hotel

Flats have been completed by Shanly Homes at the former site of the Elva Lodge hotel.

The development has 14 one and two bedroom flats which range from £340,000 to £560,000.

The site in Grenfell Road was originally a family home but was then a doctor’s house and surgery. During the second world war it served as a distribution point for evacuee children from London.

In 1973 it was turned into a private hotel but planning permission was granted by the council in May last year.

Nigel Sawers, sales and marketing director for Shanly Homes (Thames Valley), said: “Elva Lodge combines the character and charm of its former history with open plan modern living. Ideally located close to the town, this is an attractive development for downsizers who want to make the most of the local dining and leisure offering and have good access to London. “