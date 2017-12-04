Travellers warned of Christmas train disruption

Travellers are set to face festive chaos over Christmas as services will not operate to or from London Paddington.

Great Western Railway (GWR) is advising customers to plan their journeys in advance as Network Rail continues its work to modernise the Great Western mainline.

On Sunday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 27 trains will not be able to operate to or from London Paddington – including services to Heathrow.

While some services will be diverted to London Marylebone, these will be limited and in high demand, and the majority of services will terminate at Reading or Slough.

GWR Operations Manager Rob Mullen said: “We advise customers to plan their journey in advance and travel on or before December 23 if possible.

“While we recognise the disruption this work will cause, and thank passengers in advance for their understanding, it is vital to enable us to run more electric trains delivering more seats and more frequent services.”

Trains in the Thames Valley will operate between Reading and Slough, where replacement bus services will take customers onwards - however, these journeys will be significantly longer and buses are expected to be busy.

Services will operate as follows:

Thursday 21 and Friday, December 22: A normal service will operate.

Saturday, December 23: Some platforms at London Paddington will not be available for GWR to use which will affect the arrival and departure times of a small number of trains.

Sunday 24 and Wednesday, December 27: The railway between London Paddington and Slough will be closed

Christmas Day and Boxing Day: No service.

Thursday 28 to Sunday, December 31: A reduced weekend service will be in operation to and from London Paddington.

Monday, January 1: A normal Bank Holiday service will operate.

Visit www.gwr.com for more information.