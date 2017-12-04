In pictures: Art on the Street returns to Maidenhead High Street

Artists shared their talents with the people of Maidenhead during the town’s festive Art on the Street event.

A diverse collection of artwork was on show in the High Street on Saturday, with shoppers stopping to look at pieces inspired by a range of themes.

Scenic paintings of the Berkshire countryside could be bought from the Stanley Spencer Gallery stall.

More contemporary pieces were also on display on other stalls, capturing pop stars include the late David Bowie.

Art on the Street is a social enterprise which has been running since 2009 to give artists an opportunity to showcase their work.

Organiser Marie-Anne Leonard said: “One of the things I’m most proud of is you see children coming along with art teachers and art groups coming along because it’s a way for people to meet artists in person, talk to them and find out about their work.

“We don’t put any restrictions on the artists.

“If you’re brave enough to have your work up on a busy High Street and sell direct to the public then all power to you.”

Shez Courtenay-Smith, from the Stanley Spencer Gallery, added: “It’s lovely to sell things but it’s just as good for us if people come into the gallery as a result of something that’s been on display today.”