Christmas bazaar raises money for Chatterbox charity

A Christmas bazaar has raised £1,100 for a group that helps children with Down’s syndrome to talk.

Chatterbox works with a specialist speech and language company called Symbol, which is specially trained to help children with Down’s syndrome. A therapist works in school with each child on a weekly basis. This allows the teaching assistant to observe what happens and continue the work in the classroom.

St Mark’s Crescent Methodist Church, in Allenby Road, hosted the event on Saturday, November 18.

Chatterbox treasurer Samantha Turner said: “Most children with Down’s syndrome have some form of speech delay so it is vital that we continue to provide this therapy on a regular basis. We receive no support from the Royal Borough, so rely on our own fund-raising, grants from local businesses and the support of places like St Mark’s Crescent Methodist Church.”

Chatterbox will hold its annual coffee and cupcake morning on Friday, December 8 from 10am-noon at Burnham Park Hall in Windsor Lane, Burnham.