Severe weather emergency protocol activated for rough sleepers in the Royal Borough

The Royal Borough’s severe weather emergency protocol (SWEP) has been activated.

Residents who spot rough sleepers are urged to refer them to RBWM service hubs at Maidenhead Library and Windsor Library where housing options team members will be on hand to help.

The protocol will be in place for four nights following a Met Office prediction of three consecutive nights with a temperate of 0 degrees or lower.

If you spot a rough sleeper during office hours contact 01628 683800 to report it though a ‘call back’ option.

Residents are asked to state the location, a description of the person and contact details.

You can report a rough sleepers out-of-hours on 01344 786543.