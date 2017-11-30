Reuben's Fight just £6,000 away from fundraising target

Support is still strong for a little boy diagnosed with a rare cancer as fundraising nears its £250,000 target.

Reuben Virdee was diagnosed with neuroblastoma last December and has since been undergoing treatment, including rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The three-year-old’s parents Jess and Kulwant want to take him to America for clinical trials next summer in the hope it will stop the cancer, which has an 80 per cent relapse rate, from returning.

In February the Furze Platt family, with the help of friends, set up fundraising page Reuben’s Fight to raise £250,000 for the treatment.

Now it is about £6,000 off the target with a range of events still being organised.

Former West End star turned lawyer Jane Bardos is organising a second performance in aid of Reuben’s Fight.

She lives in Chiltern Road, opposite Reuben’s grandparents, and wanted to do something to help the family.

She held a fundraising concert in June and its success has encouraged her to organise another on Sunday, December 10, which will take place at Windsor Baptist Church.

Jane was a professional actress for seven years and played Christine in Phantom of the Opera in 2005, but gave it up to retrain as a lawyer.

A Star Wars double bill will also take place at Pinewood Studios on Saturday from 4-11pm.

The two prequels to the latest film, The Last Jedi, will be on the line-up alongside a charity auction and bar with Star Wars-themed cocktails.

Reuben has just finished a two-week stint of oral medication which will be followed by 10 days in hospital for an infusion of an immunotherapy drug, a process which will be repeated five times.

He is due to come out of hospital on December 21, his fourth birthday.

Jess said: “This time last year was when he was really poorly and we didn’t know why.

“Now we know the reason and he has come so far with his feeling and looking so much better.

“At the start of this year £250,000 was the most ridiculous amount of money so to be finishing the year so close to it is amazing,

“we have been lucky enough to have everyone behind us.”