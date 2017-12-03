Achieving For Children's Youth Service Team to take on Cracker Challenge

After coming third in last year’s Cracker Challenge, Achieving For Children’s Youth Service is back for another bite at the cherry.

The team of nine have signed up for the charity challenge, which raises money for good causes in the community as part of the Advertiser’s Cracker Appeal.

Danny Gomm who is the Royal Borough youth service manager and who will be the team captain on the night said: “We decided to enter because we have competed before and everyone enjoyed it, and it raises money for a good cause.”

The team will be battling it out in mental and physical exercises including an obstacle course, Nerf wars, dodgeball and a quiz.

Danny said the team were most looking forward to Nerf wars. He said: “We have a set we use in youth sessions so staff know the tricks of the trade but our biggest weakness will be the quiz, unless its focusing on trash TV and pop music.

“I also really like the assault course but I am rubbish at the netball shooting part of it.​”

When asked how the team will be preparing he said: “We have been mentally preparing since our third place last year. ​We do have a couple of staff who have been going to the gym but the rest of us are too lazy.

The event will take place at the Magnet Leisure Centre, in Holmanleaze, on Thursday, December 7, at 6pm.

Companies interested in entering a team can email Louisa Mace, one of the event’s organisers, at louisam@baylismedia.co.uk