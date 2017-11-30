Parking charge increases proposed for Royal Borough car parks

Proposed rises in parking charges were noted by council cabinet members at a meeting held at Holyport College, in Ascot Road.

The daily charge at Stafferton Way multi-storey will go from £5 to £6 if the budget is passed in its current form.

An annual season ticket for Hines Meadow car park, in St Cloud Way, will rise by £100 to £850.

Parking for two to four hours at Nicholsons Car Park in Broadway would see drivers pay an extra 50p – a rise of 16.7 per cent from the 2017/18 budget.

The increases will not affect Royal Borough Advantage Card holders.

Cllr MJ Saunders (Con, Bisham and Cookham), lead member for finance, said parking charges had been compared to the ‘benchmark’ of towns similar to Windsor and Maidenhead, and found RBWM’s prices were lower.

The meeting took place on Thursday, November 23.