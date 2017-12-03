Sun, 03
Marks & Spencer staff raise money for Alexander Devine

Workers from Marks & Spencer in the High Street raised more than £3,700 for the Alexander Devine charity.

Erica Forisky, section manager at the shop, said: ”We decided to raise money for the charity because it is a cause close to our hearts.

“We set up a cycling machine outside and our customers were very generous.”

Staff from the shop have been visiting the children’s hospice site in Woodlands Park to see the progress.

Erica said: “Even though they’ve finished the building they still need money to kit it out and pay for the services.

“We can’t take our foot off the pedals.”

