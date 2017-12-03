Marks & Spencer staff raise money for Alexander Devine

09:00AM, Sunday 03 December 2017
Workers from Marks & Spencer in the High Street raised more than £3,700 for the Alexander Devine charity.
Erica Forisky, section manager at the shop, said: ”We decided to raise money for the charity because it is a cause close to our hearts.
“We set up a cycling machine outside and our customers were very generous.”
Staff from the shop have been visiting the children’s hospice site in Woodlands Park to see the progress.
Erica said: “Even though they’ve finished the building they still need money to kit it out and pay for the services.
“We can’t take our foot off the pedals.”
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Police are investigating a ‘serious incident’ at the corner of Bridge Road and Oldfield Road this morning (Friday).
Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after shots were fired during an incident on Friday in Bridge Road, Maidenhead.