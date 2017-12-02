Public exhibition held for Spencers Farm proposals

A public exhibition showcasing proposals to build 500 homes on Spencers Farm was attended by almost 100 people on Tuesday.

Developer IM Land is seeking outline planning permission to develop the site which borders Aldebury Road, Maidenhead Road and Cookham Road, to include 30 per cent

affordable housing and open green space.

The site has been earmarked in the Borough Local Plan for 300 homes and a school.

An information board said the development would not increase flood risk within the immediate or surrounding area as no development was proposed within the flood zones.

At the consultation, Tristan Robinson from IM Land said comments on the night had included some concerns about traffic but people were in favour of the development having open space and affordable housing.

A planning application is expected to be submitted early next year.

Visit www.spencersfarm.co.uk for details.

The exhibition was held at Furze Platt Leisure centre from 6-9pm.