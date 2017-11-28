More than 500 items handed in to police during firearm and ammunition surrender

More than 500 firearms were handed in as part of a two-week gun surrender.

Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary urged people to take in unwanted or illegal firearms so they could be safely disposed of.

In the Thames Valley, 387 items were handed in, including 17 in Maidenhead and 10 in Slough.

Surrendered items included antiques, starter pistols, BB guns, and deactivated and imitation firearms between Monday November 13, and Sunday, November 26.

During the campaign, anyone surrendering firearms did not face prosecution for illegal possession and could remain anonymous, but it was not an amnesty, meaning any firearms revealed to be linked to a crime will be investigated.

Chief Inspector Emma Baillie, head of armed response for Hampshire and Thames Valley, said: “We would like to thank everyone who handed in any firearms or ammunition as part of this surrender.

“This means that there are fewer firearms and imitation firearms on our streets which could have easily fallen into the hands of criminals.

“As a result our neighbourhoods are much safer, both for our residents and for our officers who work every day and night to protect them.

“We are very pleased that so many people took the opportunity to take part in this initiative and the number of firearms recovered certainly proves how valuable such a surrender is."

The force said anyone who finds a firearm or is uncertain about the lawful possession of a firearm should call 101, or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.