95-year-old woman to appear in court over death of man hit by car at Braywick Cemetery

A 95-year-old woman is due in court next month facing a charge of causing a father’s death by dangerous driving at Braywick Cemetery.

Gertrude Lister, of Vicarage Walk, Bray, will appear in Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, December 19.

She is accused of causing the death of 47-year-old Paul Mills, who passed away after being hit by a car in the Braywick Road graveyard in February.

He had only been at work for ISS, a Royal Borough contractor, for six days.

Mr Mills left behind a wife, Tracey, and had children and grandchildren. A family statement released at the time said they ‘will never forget him and will remember him with love’.