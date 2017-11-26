Pets Corner: Oreo and Coral at the RSPCA

Oreo came from a loving home whose circumstances had changed and they were no longer able to look after him.

He was bewildered to begin with but settled down in the cattery and is now showing his sweet, affectionate nature.

He would benefit from being the only cat in the home and he is longing to be able to explore the great outdoors again.

Coral was rescued along with her five kittens. They had been living as strays and although mum was domesticated, the kittens were pretty wild.

All the kittens were socialised and homed but Coral is still awaiting her forever family.

She is beautiful and affectionate but with a bit of a feisty streak, a typical tortie in fact.

If you would like to enquire about these cats or any other in the care of the East Berks RSPCA, please either complete an online enquiry form on our website www.rspca-eastberkshire.org.uk or call us on 07852 481079.