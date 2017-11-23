Former archery coach jailed for 20 years for string of child sex offences

A former volunteer archery coach at SportsAble has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of a string of child sex offences.

Alan Clarke, 55, of White Paddock, Maidenhead, will also spend an extra four years on licence after he was sentenced at Reading Crown Court by Judge Johannah Cutts today (Thursday).

He received the 20-year sentence after being found guilty in September of raping a child under 13.

Clarke also received concurrent prison sentences for a number of other offences.

They include three months, three years and another three-year sentence for three counts of indecent assault.

He was given 20 months and five years respectively for two counts of indecency with a child.

For four counts of sexual assault of a child he was given 12 months and three four-year sentences.

Clarke was also given five years for inciting sexual activity with a child.

At the start of the trial, Clarke pleaded guilty to two of the counts of indecent assault and indecency with a child.

He was found not guilty of one count of sexual assault of a child under 13.

Judge Cutts commended the bravery of the victims, all female, who cannot be named for legal reasons, for speaking to police and during the trial.

“I very much hope that they each can now move forward with her life,” she added.