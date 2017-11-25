Public exhibition to be held over proposals for 500 homes at Spencers Farm

06:00PM, Saturday 25 November 2017
A public exhibition on proposals to build 500 homes at Spencers Farm will take place next week.
A leaflet by IM Land states it is seeking outline planning permission to develop the site.
The site has been earmarked in the Borough Local Plan (BLP) for 300 homes and a school.
When discussing the borough’s school expansion programme for the BLP at the children’s services overview and scrutiny panel meeting on Tuesday, Cllr Lynne Jones (Ind, Old Windsor) said: “I’ve seen a leaflet and their (the developers) preferred option is to build double the amount of houses and not have a school.”
Cllr David Evans (Con, Hurley and Walthams), cabinet member for Maidenhead Regeneration, said: “I don’t mean to sound obvious, but surely this underscores why we need a BLP.”
The exhibition will take place on Tuesday at Furze Platt Leisure Centre from 5-9pm.
