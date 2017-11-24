Children take part in performances inspired by Shakespeare

The best of the Bard was re-imagined for an annual school Shakespeare festival.

The 18th edition of the Royal Borough’s Shakespeare As You Like It project saw about 270 pupils from seven schools stage their own performances at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, in Altwood Road, from Wednesday to Friday, November 15 to 17.

Youngsters put their own spin on the classic plays, including a Macbeth spin-off starring the Witches.

The initiative is sponsored by the Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation and the Louis Baylis Charitable Trust.

Dave Farey, artistic director of Troublemaker Theatre Company, which has run the scheme for the past eight years, said: “What we’re aiming for is the idea that Shakespeare isn’t this scary, stuffy, old language thing and a belief that these stories are accessible and relevant to them.

“That Macbeth is about ambition and a person.”