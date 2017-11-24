Council officers spend £668,000 with corporate credit cards over two years

Alcohol for civic events, semi-skimmed milk and trips to Thorpe Park are among the thousands of purchases council officers have made using corporate credit cards.

Royal Borough figures show that, from April 2015 to April this year, council officers spent more than £668,000 on more than 5,780 transactions.

The charge cards are mostly used for spending on every day items like stationery, office supplies and travel expenses.

They can also be used by departments to fund trips for young people and support vulnerable people in care with cash payments for ‘assistance in kind’.

For example, more than £465 was spent on one day in March this year by the Outdoor Education Project at Thorpe Park.

Cllr MJ Saunders (Con, Bisham and Cookham), the borough’s cabinet member for finance, said: “We currently have 52 corporate procurement cards that services can use to make purchases for their work.

“There is a £5,000 spending limit on each and a series of categories where the spending is not allowed and the card cannot be used.

“The cards are automatically set to reject any of these categories.

“The cards help facilitate the day-to-day work of council services, which can often involve the need to make a purchase in a timely manner.

“All cards are subject to management oversight and will be audited and investigated if not in line with the rules on spending.”

Other purchases revealed in a Freedom of Information request by the Advertiser include £2,476 spent on postage by the community services unit on May 18, 2015 and £234 spent on booze in Laithwaites by the ‘civic and mayoral’ team on September 21, 2015 – but the response to these transactions read ‘statement with receipts not saved’.

The council could not clairfy what the ‘rules on spending’ were and why there were no receipts available for some purchases at the time of going to press.