Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club celebrates fifth anniversary

Members of Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club met up to celebrate the club’s fifth anniversary on Sunday.

The group, which marks its official anniversary tomorrow (Thursday), completed 198 events this year including volunteering at Maidenhead Foodshare, fundraising for charities and socials.

The club has also welcomed six new members, taking its membership to 45.

Club president Michael Atherton said: “We’ve certainly lived up to what we set out to achieve five years ago, having donated over 7,526 volunteer hours in that time and an incredible 1,145 hours so far this year.

“We have supported a wide variety of charities close to members’ hearts and we’ve all had so much fun doing it.”

Maidenhead Bridge Rotary organises events including the Easter family fun day which attracted more than 800 people and Health Awareness Day, which gives advice to Maidonians about blood pressure, healthy hearts and diabetes.

The biggest event organised by the club in the last year was the 24 Challenges event, which saw members take on 24 different challenges including swimming, Zumba, trampolining, cheerleading and t’ai chi, all in a 24-hour period.

The event raised £2,800 for The Rotary Foundation and End Polio Now.

Michael added: “The members of our club are an amazing group of people; they have inspired me and motivated me. I could not have asked for a better group of friends and I am very much enjoying leading the group this Rotary year.”

Visit www.maidenheadbridgerotary.org.uk