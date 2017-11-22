Leading microwave cookery expert gives Men's Matters lesson

A Men’s Matters workshop on microwave magic featured a talk by Jennipher Marshall-Jenkinson on Thursday.

More than 30 people attended the free event which taught guests the art of 21st century cooking.

Mens’ Matters is a charity whose aim is to bring older men together to form friendships.

Paul Samuels, Men’s Matters Trustee said: “

'It was an extremely valuable show that demonstrated the versatility of the microwave,. We will definitely be repeating it next year.”

Jennipher Marshall-Jenkinson has been described as the UK’s leading microwave cookery expert.

Mens’ Matters Maidenhead runs from 2-4pm in Maidenhead Community Centre every Wednesday.

Visit www.mensmatters.org for more information.