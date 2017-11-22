Leading microwave cookery expert gives Men's Matters lesson

09:50AM, Wednesday 22 November 2017
A Men’s Matters workshop on microwave magic featured a talk by Jennipher Marshall-Jenkinson on Thursday.
More than 30 people attended the free event which taught guests the art of 21st century cooking.
Mens’ Matters is a charity whose aim is to bring older men together to form friendships.
Paul Samuels, Men’s Matters Trustee said: “
'It was an extremely valuable show that demonstrated the versatility of the microwave,. We will definitely be repeating it next year.”
Jennipher Marshall-Jenkinson has been described as the UK’s leading microwave cookery expert.
Mens’ Matters Maidenhead runs from 2-4pm in Maidenhead Community Centre every Wednesday.
Visit www.mensmatters.org for more information.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Police are investigating a ‘serious incident’ at the corner of Bridge Road and Oldfield Road this morning (Friday).
Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after shots were fired during an incident on Friday in Bridge Road, Maidenhead.