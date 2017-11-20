Police direct traffic after lorry crashes into garden wall

11:34AM, Monday 20 November 2017
Police have been directing traffic in Maidenhead following a lorry crash this morning (Monday).
Officers were called to Switchback Road South, near the junction with Cannon Court Road, at about 9.20am after the vehicle slipped its wagon and hit a garden wall.
Dad-of-two Darrel Humphreys, who has lived on the street with family since 2010, had a lucky escape after the crash missed his front room by about three feet.
He said: “I was just cleaning my teeth and I heard a loud band so I thought I would come out and take a look.
“That was pretty much it, then the police came along and started going through the assessments.”
No one was injured.
