Police direct traffic after lorry crashes into garden wall

Police have been directing traffic in Maidenhead following a lorry crash this morning (Monday).

Officers were called to Switchback Road South, near the junction with Cannon Court Road, at about 9.20am after the vehicle slipped its wagon and hit a garden wall.

Dad-of-two Darrel Humphreys, who has lived on the street with family since 2010, had a lucky escape after the crash missed his front room by about three feet.

He said: “I was just cleaning my teeth and I heard a loud band so I thought I would come out and take a look.

“That was pretty much it, then the police came along and started going through the assessments.”

No one was injured.