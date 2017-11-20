Lantern making workshops begin ahead of annual Norden Farm parade

Families packed out the first of Norden Farm Centre for the Art’s lantern making workshops this weekend in preparation for its annual town centre parade next month.

About 60 youngsters attended the first workshop at the Nicholsons Shopping Centre on Saturday and about 50 attended the two Sunday workshops at Norden Farm.

The theme for this year’s parade is animals from different climates, with youngsters making penguins and polar bears in the first weekend of workshops.

Families will create jungle and desert creatures at workshops over the next three weekends.

Lanterns are made out of willow and tissue paper and will have different coloured LED lights inside.

Norden Farm’s education manager Robyn Bunyan said: “Over the four years that I’ve done the project we have grown and grown and grown.

“People really come at it thinking ‘oh I’m not going to be very good at this’.

“It’s all very simple and our artists that we work are so patient and they really teach the skill.”

Visit www.norden.farm/pages/get-involved to check availability ahead of the parade on Saturday, December 9.