Pensioner's warning over postcode lottery scam

An 81-year-old woman who almost fell victim to a fraudulent lottery scam hopes her experience will serve as a warning to others.

Chellia Tyler received a letter at her home in Linden Avenue on Monday claiming to be from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The letter insisted Mrs Tyler had won £375,000 and gave a number to call to claim the money.

However, she became suspicious when the person who answered asked for £1,900 to cover the insurance costs of transferring the money and she put the phone down.

“It’s upsetting and it shook me up really,” she said.

“To think there are such people in the world, I can understand how it can happen to anyone really.

“A friend of mine and some other people on my road also received one.

“You can try and be careful but it’s not always enough.

“I just hope it doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

Rachel Ruxton, head of communications at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “People’s Postcode Lottery is aware that sometimes illegitimate organisations will attempt to use our lottery’s brand to gain access to information supplied by unsuspecting members of the public.

“People’s Postcode Lottery takes such matters very seriously.

“If you receive one of these letters, phone calls, SMS messages or emails, then we strongly advise the public to treat these communications as scams and they should be ignored.

“Legitimate lotteries, such as People’s Postcode Lottery, will not under any circumstances request a payment in order to receive your ‘winnings’.

“We encourage anyone who has encountered a scam to report it to Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud reporting centre.”

Visit www.actionfraud. police.uk for more information.