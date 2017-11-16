Charitable Maidenhead Christmas display set for return

A charitable Christmas display is due to go up again this year.

Technician Ryan Moody, 26, is setting up the display at his Farm Road house in Maidenhead, which features a nativity, North Pole scene and Santa’s workshop.

Like last year’s display, he hopes to raise money for a worthy cause and is collecting for the British Lung Foundation.

“It all goes to a good cause at the end of the day,” Ryan said.

“It’s for the community, for the kids and last year we have seen so many people that are happy and enjoying it.”

He will be accepting donations at his house and on a Just Giving page, which will be set up soon.

Last year, he raised £762 for Cancer Research UK.