Cards for Good Causes on sale at Maidenhead Library

Anyone preparing for the season of goodwill will be able to see their well-intentioned cash go a bit further at a pop-up charity card shop.

Cards for Good Causes will be running its annual stall at Maidenhead Library in St Ives Road until Tuesday, December 19.

The scheme, which is open 9.30am-4.30pm every day except Sunday, is one of about 300 across the country offering products to support the likes of the NSPCC, RNLI and British Heart Foundation.

The shop’s manager Wisia Sokol said: “[By shopping here] you can guarantee that more of your money will go to a charity – 70 per cent of your purchase here will go back to the charity.

“You’ll probably also get a better selection here than a lot of places.”

Visit www.cardsforcharity.co.uk to find out more.