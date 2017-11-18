Shami Chakrabarti speaks at Maidenhead Synagogue

One of the UK’s best known human rights and civil liberties campaigners was in the town to deliver a lecture.

Labour Party peer Baroness Shami Chakrabarti was at Maidenhead Synagogue, in Ray Park Road, on Sunday to speak about growing levels of intolerance and abuse in British society, especially on social media.

She also considered inequalities faced by women, including the ‘glass ceiling’ in the UK or the denial of basic rights in other countries.

Speaking afterwards, Maidenhead rabbi Dr Jonathan Romain called the visit by the lawyer turned politician ‘one of the highlights of the year’.

He added: “Not everyone backed all her views, but having emphasised in her talk the need to disagree well, she certainly epitomised that message by asserting her points gracefully and answering challenging questions courteously.”