Water main works set to cause disruption in Maidenhead Riverside area in new year

Temporary traffic lights are due to go up next year as South East Water installs new water mains.

It includes a set of lights on Bridge Road for three weeks.

Between Thursday, January 11 and Friday, February 16, they will be up at the junction of Ray Mead Road and Ray Park Avenue.

Ray Park Avenue will also have lights between the junctions of Ray Park Road and Bridge Road from Monday, February 19 to Friday, March 16.

Bridge Road will then have lights between the Ray Street and Waldeck Road junctions from Monday, March 26 to Friday, April 13.

From Monday, April 16 to Friday, May 18, Ray Park Avenue will be closed and a contra-flow will be in Bridge Road.

Ray Drive will be shut from Monday, May 21 to Friday, June 7.