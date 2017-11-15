Royal Borough managing director comes under fire at Parish Conference

The managing director of the borough has come under fire from parish councillors for the last minute cancellation of a meeting in September.

The councillors were invited to a meeting as part of the Local Government Association (LGA) peer review but it was cancelled the day before by Alison Alexander.

She was questioned about this at a Parish Conference meeting last night (Tuesday).

Bray parish councillor Chris Graham said: “Some members of my parish council were invited to a meeting but when they got there they were refused entry by yourself.

“That isn’t what you’d expect especially as we have just discussed the parish charter.”

Ms Alexander said the decision was made because ‘what we didn’t want was for the LGA to focus on the Borough Local Plan’.

“Would it surprise you to for me to say that this is a very, very unsatisfactory explanation?,” Cllr Graham responded.

He was backed up by Cookham Parish Council vice chairman Mandy Brar, who called the incident ‘unprofessional’.

When asked what she was going to do, Ms Alexander said: “In terms of that meeting I can’t put that back on because the peer review is finished.

“Going forward I want to continue to work with the parish.”

Also at the meeting, parishes shared ideas which will be fed into a new parish charter.

Comments put forward included more communication and that parishes are all unique and different and the charter should recognise that.

The meeting took place at Maidenhead Town Hall.