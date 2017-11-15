Firefighters called to car fire on A404

08:46AM, Wednesday 15 November 2017
A car fire closed one lane on the A404 going towards the M4 near Maidenhead Thicket this morning.
The driver noticed their car, a VW golf, was smoking and called the fire service at about 6,15am.
Firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station arrived at the scene and said the car was ‘well alight’.
A mechanical fault caused the fire and firefighters were on the scene for about 45 minutes.
