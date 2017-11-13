Hundreds gather to mark Remembrance Sunday in Maidenhead

A military parade through the town marked Remembrance Sunday in Maidenhead.

The parade ended at the war memorial outside the Town Hall, where hundreds of people gathered for a short service.

It continued in the Desborough Suite, before Deputy Mayor Cllr Dee Quick (Con, Clewer East) received a salute from the parade.

Cllr Quick said: “It was well attended, there were a lot of people from the uniformed groups.

“It is great that so many young people are involved because they need to know the sacrifices which have been made so they can live in a free society now.

“Some of them may well go on to serve in the army in the future.”

On Saturday, a two-minute silence was held to mark Armistice Day, which was attended by Prime Minister Theresa May and Mayor Cllr John Lenton (Con, Wraysbury).

After the service, members of the uniformed groups were invited to a reception in the Town Hall.