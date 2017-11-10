Council to clean up town hall war memorial ahead of Remembrance Sunday

A ‘sad sight’ is how a former soldier has described the war memorial outside Maidenhead Town Hall.

Alan Wand, of Ashcroft Road, thinks that the town’s memorial does not meet the same standards of those in neighbouring towns and villages like Cookham Dean and Marlow.

He said when he walked past the war memorial he noticed it could do with a clean.

The 81-year-old served with the Royal Hampshire Regiment in the Malayan jungle in 1955.

“There is green mould all around it and the brass looks black and brown,” said Alan.

“I’m sure I’m not speaking just for myself, it is a really sad state seeing that.”

Following Mr Wand’s concerns, the Royal Borough has said the memorial will be cleaned up before the weekend.

A spokesman said: "The war memorial at the town hall is due to be cleaned ahead of the Remembrance services this weekend."