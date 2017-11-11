Burchetts Green pupils start toy-themed topic

It was playtime at Burchetts Green Infants School as youngsters began a toy-themed topic.

Pupils at the Burchetts Green Road School dressed up at their favourite dolls, games and playthings for the event on Thursday, November 2.

Teachers transformed the site into a toy factory for children to have a go imagining and making their own creations, as well as learning toy-themed dances and performing for parents.

Headteacher Delia Shepherd said: “It’s a way into learning for them, if the children have the toys they can learn how to make them, they can learn about their history and how we used to live.

“That way, when they come to writing they’ve got something which is relevant to them.”