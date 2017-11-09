Campaign aims to 'put the pride back' into Maidenhead

A born and bred Maidonian wants to ‘put the pride’ back into the town with the launch of a new campaign.

Life coach Katie Wilson launched Exceptional Beginnings in September, which provides life and business coaching for entrepreneurs.

As part of her new business she released Maidenhead and Cookham branded jumpers on Wednesday, November 1.

She grew up in Cox Green before moving to Holyport and now lives in Cookham Road with children William, six, and Sophia, two.

Her parents moved to Maidenhead from London in the Seventies and Katie said it was a ‘thriving place’ they were proud to live in.

She thinks this pride is something that has gone but says she loves living in the town.

"I think we all love living and working in Maidenhead, it's a great place to be and really if we could dig a little deeper we would be able to find that pride for our town," said the 39-year-old mum.

“I am fairly proud of the stuff that goes on in Maidenhead, there is a good community around and activities for kids but in terms of the town centre, its just a bit of an embarrassment.”

Katie previously worked for Xerox and started Exceptional Beginnings after a stint off work with ill health.

She hopes that she will soon see her jumpers worn around the town.

She added she thinks a ‘bring the pride back to Maidenhead’ campaign could be more far reaching with the potential for events to be organised.

“The jumpers have gone down really well, when I’m wearing sample jumpers I get stopped all the time,” said Katie.

She is also an ambassador for Partners For Change Ethiopia and a portion of the profits will go to the charity.

The branded jumpers could soon be rolled out to represent other areas including Marlow and Bourne End.