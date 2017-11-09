Lest we forget: Remembrance services in and around Maidenhead this weekend

TOWN CENTRE: There will be a two-minute silence led by the Royal Borough Mayor Cllr John Lenton at the war memorial outside the town hall on Saturday at 11am. People are asked to arrive by 10.55am.

On Remembrance Sunday there will be a military parade arriving at 10.50am. There will be a short service followed by a longer one inside the town hall.

After the service, the Mayor will receive a salute from the parade before they are dismissed at about 12.30pm.

BOYN HILL: A wreath laying and service of remembrance will take place at All Saints Church, off Boyn Hill Road, at 10am.

BRAY: A remembrance service will start at St Michael’s Church at 10.45am on Sunday.

BURNHAM: The remembrance parade will begin in Gore Road at 10.15am on Sunday and make its way to the war memorial at Burnham Park at 10.25am.

COOKHAM: A procession will meet at the war memorial at 10.45am on Sunday in the High Street before walking to Holy Trinity Church.

COOKHAM DEAN: A service will take place at the Cookham Dean war memorial in Church Road at 10.50am on Sunday.

FLACKWELL HEATH: A remembrance parade will start at the Royal British Legion Club, in Common Road, Flackwell Heath, at 10.30am on Sunday.

MARLOW: A wreath will be laid at the Marlow war memorial, in the High Street, at 10.40am, followed by a service at 10.45am on Sunday.

TWYFORD: The 1st Twyford Scouts will lead the parade on Sunday at 10.05am, beginning at its headquarters at 1 Loddon Hall Road before looping around the village, past the bowls club and on to the memorial.

There will then be a service in St Mary’s Church in Station Road.

WOOBURN GREEN: A remembrance parade will begin at 10.15am with a memorial service at 10.30am at Wooburn Green war memorial, on the green, on Sunday.

WINDSOR: The Deputy Mayor Cllr Eileen Quick will lead a two-minute silence on Saturday outside Windsor Guildhall at 11am.