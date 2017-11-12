Queen's Yeoman of the Guard visits Maidenhead group

One of the Queen’s bodyguards was in Maidenhead to speak about his role safeguarding the monarch.

Shaun McCormack was at Maidenhead Methodist Church, in the High Street, on Friday to talk to the town’s branch of the Macular Society about his service with the Yeoman of the Guard.

This included the revelation that, despite his ceremonial costume, which he brought to show but was unable to wear as he was not on duty, he was not a Beefeater, who are instead the Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

“It was a very informative experience and absolutely enthralling,” said society member Christine Aspey.

“He started right back in the 15th century and took us all the way through the changing of the different kings and queens up to now.”

The organisation helps people affected by vision loss.

To find out more see www.macularsociety.org