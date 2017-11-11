Maidenhead Waterways Group outlines ambitions at AGM

The chairman of the Maidenhead Waterways Group described the project as ‘the only game in town’ as ambitious plans for the future were discussed on Tuesday.

Richard Davenport, at the group’s annual meeting, talked about how the need for civic and green space in the town will increase if all the current proposed residential and commercial developments go ahead over the next five to 10 years.

Mr Davenport presented a number of slides to dozens of group members in St Mary’s Church, off Maidenhead High Street, that showed how the project had transformed the town since the work began two years ago.

“We’re changing the view of the town from space here,” he said.

Mr Davenport said the group was looking to bring in more corporate funding and thanked all of the groups that had helped with channel clearances over the last year.

John Morgan, chairman of the group’s technical team, described how he hoped that project would provide ‘a ring’ around the town for small boats that would allow residents and families to enjoy the water.

He also revealed the group’s ambition to upgrade Bray Cut to see a channel flow all the way down through Bray and come out at the river Thames near Bray Marina. This would not be feasible until the middle of the next decade, though, he added.