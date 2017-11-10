Link Foundation set to benefit from Cracker Appeal

Charities across the area are set to have their Christmas activities supported by the Advertiser's annual Cracker Appeal.

Through events such as the Cracker Challenge, in which businesses enter teams to compete in a series of trials, thousands of pounds are raised every year for worthy causes.

One of the recipients this year is the Link Foundation, which works to improve the lives of children and their families.

Una Loughrey, the chairman, said: “We exist because in the local community there is a need to help families that, for whatever reason, are living without enough money to provide the standard of living that we would expect. No matter how much they try, they are really struggling to provide a standard of living.”

The Marlow-based charity supports families across the area, including Maidenhead.

It supports them by providing items such as school uniforms for children whose parents may struggle to afford them. It receives applications for help from referrals sent by its partner groups, such as health and social services,

domestic violence workers and community groups.

About 50 applications are tsent to the Link Foundation each month, and it also helps about 700 families buy a Christmas meal.

Una said: “We realised a lot of local families did not get a Christmas dinner. We just wanted to do something about that. It’s local people giving to local families,”

The charity is staffed by volunteers which means its overheads are very low.

“97 per cent of everything donated goes to help families,” Una added.

“Nobody gets a salary.”

They are also hoping that more donations will be sent in by individuals and businesses.

To get in touch with the Link Foundation, visit www.linkfoundation.co.uk and email louisam@baylismedia.co.uk to enter the Cracker Challenge.