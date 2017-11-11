First sponsors sign up for Maidenhead Festival 2018

A free family event has announced its first sponsors for 2018.

The Shanly Foundation, AbbVie UK and WAM! Get Involved have come forward as supporters for next year's Maidenhead Festival.

It will take place over two days from July 21 and will see about 8,000 people enjoying live

performances from a range of artists.

Festival chairman Lisa Hunter said: “We are very much indebted to the very generous support our sponsors are giving to the 2018 festival. Without them we simply wouldn’t be able to bring this wonderful event to Maidenhead.

“We honestly cannot thank them enough.”

The free-to-attend event costs more than £40,000 to put on, met partly by the sponsors, and it is run by a team of volunteers.

“We are proud to provide an all inclusive event for young and old in our town, and we want to continue to be able to do this,” added Lisa.

The festival committee is still looking for financial support,

including sponsors for the fireworks, headline acts and the beach.

There is also the opportunity to advertise on a giant screen.

For more details, contact Lisa on 07876 341334 or email info@maidenheadfestival.org.uk