Panto stars including Gogglebox's Sandra Martin to switch on Maidenhead Christmas lights

A ‘panto fest’ will kick off Christmas celebrations in Maidenhead this year.

On November 25, the Christmas lights will be switched on by a host of stars from the town’s pantomimes.

This includes famous faces Sandra Martin from Gogglebox and CBeebies presenter Nisha Anil, who are starring in Aladdin at the Magnet Leisure Centre.

They will be joined by other actors from the show and Maidenhead Theatre Guild’s Cinderella.

Town centre manager Steph James said: “It will be a bit of a panto fest

on stage.

“We’ve also got a couple of bands playing and a choir performing.”

From 2-4pm, there will be performances in the amphitheatre from the Maidenhead Choir and local bands The Shelf Side and Bottle Kids.

From 4pm, the action will move to a stage outside the town hall with a countdown to the light switch-on at 6pm.

It will be followed by a fireworks display from the roof of the town hall.

The festive feeling will extend to the Nicholsons Centre, where Father Christmas will be set

up from 11am-3pm. He will also be there on December 2, 9 and 16.

From November 25 until Christmas there will be free parking in the town centre.

From December 8-10, St Luke’s Church in Norfolk Road will open its doors for an annual Christmas Tree Festival.

The church will be decorated with trees accompanied by seasonal music and refreshments.

To sponsor a tree, email admin@stlukeschurchmaidenhead.org.uk

Visit www.enjoymaidenhead.com for a full list of the town’s Christmas events.

The lead up to Christmas will be marked by the Maidenhead Living Advent Calendar.

The series of 24 ‘mini events’ will take place at a different location in the town at 4.30pm every day of advent. Each free event at the following locations will last about 15 minutes and will range from carols to theatrical performances. Events are held every day from Friday, December 1 to Christmas Eve:

  • Friday 1: Nicholsons Shopping Centre
  • Saturday 2: Aladdin Maidenhead with performance in Maidenhead High Street
  • Sunday 3: United Reform Church Maidenhead, West Street, Maidenhead
  • Monday 4: Craft Coop, Nicholsons Centre
  • Tuesday 5: Gourmet Chicken Company, Queen Street
  • Wednesday 6: Bianco Nero Italian restaurant, Bridge Street
  • Thursday 7: Two for Joy, Queen Street
  • Friday 8: Trespass, Nicholsons Centre
  • Saturday 9: Norden Farm Centre for the Arts Lantern Parade, town centre
  • Sunday 10: Berkshire Aesthetics, Park Street
  • Monday 11: Babbling On, St Ives Road
  • Tuesday 12: The Green Parrot Casual Dining, Queen Street
  • Wednesday 13: Marks & Spencer, High Street
  • Thursday 14: Monello Hairdressing, Providence Place
  • Friday 15: Boots, High Street
  • Saturday 16: Paperchase, High Street
  • Sunday 17: Off The Tap, High Street
  • Monday 18: Bright Young Things Tuition Centre, High Street
  • Tuesday 19: St Mary's Church, off High Street
  • Wednesday 20: Bakedd cafe, Chapel Arches
  • Thursday 21: The Spicy Chef UK with performance in the High Street
  • Friday 22: Maidenhead Library, St Ives Road
  • Saturday 23: Raheemz, Queen Street
  • Sunday 24: Finale at United Reform Church, West Street.

