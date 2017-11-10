Tickets on sale for Norden Farm Lantern Parade workshops

Time is running out for families to bag a place in one of the highlights of the Maidenhead calendar.

Tickets have gone on sale for workshops for the annual Norden Farm Lantern Parade.

There are 10 sessions on offer this year for youngsters to craft their Carnival of the Animals-themed illumination for the event, which is due to be held on Saturday, December 9, from 4.30pm in Maidenhead town centre.

The first is scheduled for Saturday, November 18, with the last one on the day of the parade itself.

Workshop places cost £4 per child and will be run by award-winning arts charity Same Sky, which has worked with Norden Farm on the event for the last six years.

Last year’s parade was joined by more than 1,200 people.

Visit www.norden.farm to find out more.