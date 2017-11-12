Stroke club seeks new members

Maidenhead’s stroke club would like to invite new members to join its fortnightly meetings.

The club has been going for 27 years and aims to help members restore their confidence in social situations and make use of the abilities they have.

The club organises entertainment and activities for its 50-strong membership and starts all of its meetings at SportsAble, in Braywick Road, with tea or coffee and a friendly chat.

Club chairman Neil Symons said: “The atmosphere is of one large happy family with one aim in view – to help improve the lot of every member – and for them to enjoy themselves.”

If anyone is interested in joining the stroke club you can email maidenheadstrokeclub@gmail.com or call 01628 620786.