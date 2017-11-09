Revised planning application for The Landing set to be submitted

A revised planning application for The Landing is due to be submitted next year with double the amount of residential space.

A ‘scoping’ report was submitted to the council by Peter Brett Associates, on behalf of Ryger Maidenhead Ltd, owned by developer London and Aberdeen, which states the hybrid application will include six buildings of up to 19 storeys high on the Broadway triangle site.

Outline planning permission for the £250m scheme was given to London and Aberdeen in September 2015 and would see buildings between Queen Street, King Street and Broadway demolished for a mixed-use town centre neighbourhood with retail, office and residential space with 150 parking spaces.

The scoping report states: “The revised scheme will alter the layout of the project permitted in 2015, linking it to the new Broadway car park scheme which will now cater for all the development parking, removing the requirement for a basement in the current design.

“However, provisions will be made for a number of car parking spaces around the site.”

The amount of residential floor space has increased from 27,770sqm to 51,000sqm (550 units) and the amount of office space has decreased from 36,304sqm to 15,000sqm.

There will be up to 6,000sqm of community, retail and leisure space and a central square.

The report states it is anticipated construction would start in January 2019, the same year Crossrail will come to Maidenhead.

In September, HUB was appointed by Smedvig to take the development forward, alongside London and Aberdeen.

Visit www.rbwm.gov.uk to read the report with the reference 17/03431/EIASCO