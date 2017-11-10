Virtual reality film about fostering goes on show at Maidenhead Library

A journey through the care system was shown in virtual reality to library users on Friday, November 3.

The Cornerstone Partnership, in Windsor Road, is working with the Royal Borough’s Family Placement Team to raise awareness of the need for more foster carers in the borough.

A six-minute film shows the life of a child being placed in care and takes the viewer on a journey through the child’s perspective.

The film is shown through virtual reality goggles, immersing the viewer into the world of the child.

Parts of the film are voiced by the borough’s managing director Alison Alexander, who spent her teenage years in care.

Helen Costa, CEO of The Cornerstone Partnership, said: “This is such a moving and effective way to really show people the difference they could be making. If anyone has thought about fostering, the film re-enforces why they should pursue that dream to help children.

“We are looking for people from all walks of life in the borough who have the patience and determination to want to support children of all ages.”

Call 01628 636376 for more information.