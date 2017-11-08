Strong and stable waxwork of Theresa May unveiled at Madame Tussauds

Exactly five months on from the snap General Election, a wax figure of the Prime Minister has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds.

Maidenhead’s MP Theresa May figure will now reside in the attraction’s Downing Street set next to US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Sculptors have been working on the figure of May since May, and the red power suit she is wearing was donated and fitted by British designer Amanda Wakeley and is the same outfit she wore for her meeting with Mr Trump.

Edward Fuller, general manager of Madame Tussauds London said: “Mrs May is set to leave a lasting impression on British politics, and I’m confident the same will be said about her figure and our visitors. It’s clear the next few months aren’t going to be easy as she guides our country through some difficult decisions, but whilst her policies may be questioned we can guarantee our wax figure of the Prime Minister is most definitely strong and stable.”