Borough submits £32m Braywick Leisure Centre plans

Plans have been submitted for a £32m leisure centre in Maidenhead.

The Royal Borough, which is behind the scheme, expects the new facility at Braywick Park, in Braywick Road, would be ready to open by December 2019.

If approved, it would replace the current Magnet Leisure Centre, in Holmanleaze, which would be redeveloped for housing and, councillors hope, would generate a big enough windfall to more than cover the cost of the new gym.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick), cabinet member for culture and communities, said: “Building a borough for everyone means providing residents with all the infrastructure and facilities they will need and investing in this state-of-the-art leisure centre is an important part of our wider strategy to match the emerging Borough Local Plan.

“We’ve worked with leisure users to make sure the centre works for everyone. Creating something like this from scratch means we can include these ideas and others into every part of the design.”

In September the borough had to defend the viability of the plans over concerns about access to and from the site.

However, a transport assessment submitted with the plans concluded that although surrounding roads will be ‘at or above capacity’ by 2020, this would still be ‘acceptable in transport terms’ in relation to the plans.

As well as more than twice as much parking as the Magnet, there will also be improved pedestrian access, including a route through Braywick Cemetery.

Visit www3.rbwm.gov.uk to find out more.