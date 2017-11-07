Maidenhead Hindu Society holds Diwali celebrations

Diwali celebrations took place at St Piran’s School on Sunday.

More than 80 people attended the event, which was organised by Maidenhead Hindu Society.

Children aged four to 10 took part in a show depicting the life of Prince Rama, his wife Sita, and his brother’s exile to the forest for fourteen years, where they defeated the demon king Ravana.

Ranjana Bhogal from the Hindu Society said: “This story from the ancient Hindu epic, the Ramayana depicts the victory of good over evil and is celebrated at Diwali, the festival of lights.

“There were also beautiful dance performances by Jasmine Walia and Kyra Vij and some wonderful singing. The children all spoke up well and their increased confidence was evident in their amazing performance.”