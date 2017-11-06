In pictures: Lions Club of Maidenhead hosts Combined Charities Fair

The Prime Minister made an appearance at the 40th anniversary of the Lions Club of Maidenhead's annual Combined Charities Fair on Saturday.

The fair, which gives charities from the area the chance to raise money and promote what they do, is almost as old as the club itself, with the first event taking place just four years after the Maidenhead club was founded.

This year also marks the centenary of the foundation of the international organisation.

After starting in Chicago in 1917, it spread to Europe in the 1950s and has grown to have over 1.4 million members worldwide.

The MP for Maidenhead, Theresa May, was joined by the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton (Cons, Horton and Wraysbury) and the Mayoress, Margaret Lenton, as they browsed more than a dozen charity stalls.

Club president Peter Skinner has been a member for the past 15 years.

He said: “Everyone that joins is interested in helping the community.

“We raise money then spend it in the community, it could be anything from a bed for a family that needs it right up to helping large charities and other groups.”

To celebrate the centenary, the club announced it is giving away £100 each to 100 groups.

“It’s amazing how much a difference £100 can make,” added Peter.

Windsor and Maidenhead Counselling Service won the ‘most attractive’ stall award.

Rahila Zouine is a school counsellor who leads emotional support groups in schools.

She said: “We’re one of few free counselling services left.

“There’s lots of demand for our service.”