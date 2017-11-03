Operation Reaper: Police arrest 33 people who failed to appear in court

A total of 33 people have been arrested across the Thames Valley area after evading justice and failing to appear in court.

The arrests, which included two people from Windsor and Maidenhead, three from South Bucks and two from Slough, took place between Monday, October 2 and Friday, October 13.

There were 25 men and eight women aged between 19 and 66 located as part of the effort – called Operation Reaper – and faced offences including breaching court orders, driving-related offences and theft.

Detective Sergeant Granville Williams, leading the operation, said: “Every day officers work really hard to safeguard victims and bring those that offend against them to justice.

“It is disheartening to see that many offenders deny justice being served by failing to appear at court and going on the run as fugitives.”